Little Elm ISD is announcing its intention of applying for the federal Perkins V Grant to supplement the Career and Technical Education funding. In order for the application to be processed, once every two years, school districts must conduct an evaluation of the district needs in a formal process called the Comprehensive Local Needs Assessment (CLNA). The 2021-22 school year for Little Elm ISD is earmarked for the CLNA reporting year by the state.
The district is required to follow specific procedures in order to compile the CLNA. To that end, specific types of community members are needed to fulfill the roles and responsibilities to complete the CLNA process. Listed below are the specific roles that are needed to comply with the CLNA process requirements:
- Teachers
- Post Secondary (College Professors)
- Local Businesses (Owner/Operators)
- Parents & Students
- Special Populations (Adults who work with students with Special Education needs.)
- Representatives of local at-risk youth (Church Leaders or Non-profit Organizations)
Anyone who is interested in volunteering for these roles can apply online at https://bit.ly/21-22LEISD-CLNA (please note that the URL is case sensitive). Little Elm ISD said it hopes to finalize the list of participants by mid-November for the first meeting in early December.
The district will hold four evening meetings to conduct the CLNA. The timeline is as follows:
- Early December - Meet for the first time and discuss the purpose and plan of action.
- Late January - Meet to review and analyze the data.
- Early March - Meet to discuss and set priorities for the district CTE department.
- Early April - Finalize the needs and solutions for the Perkins application.
“In summary, we need anyone who is interested in helping shape the future of the CTE department,” the district said in a press release. “Please consider volunteering and helping the students of Little Elm become increasingly more college and career ready and spread the word to friends, family and businesses that might be interested.”
