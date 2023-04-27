Little Elm Independent School District held its first ever career fair on Saturday, April 22 to help combat a nationwide teacher shortage that is occurring within the district as well.

Applicant pools for Little Elm ISD have not been very deep lately and retention in the district has been the lowest it's ever been, said Asheley Brown, executive director of human resources services for Little Elm ISD.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

