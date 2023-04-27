Little Elm Independent School District held its first ever career fair on Saturday, April 22 to help combat a nationwide teacher shortage that is occurring within the district as well.
Applicant pools for Little Elm ISD have not been very deep lately and retention in the district has been the lowest it's ever been, said Asheley Brown, executive director of human resources services for Little Elm ISD.
“We've never had the need to have a job fair before,” Brown said. “But because we're not seeing as many applicants in our pools, and we're not seeing universities produce as many education majors as they once were, and we're not seeing the alternative certification programs having as many participants as they once did, we felt like it was time to really just try everything, including a job fair in order to try and generate more applicants and more interest in being a teacher.”
The goal for the district is to fill every vacancy before the start of the 2023-2024 academic year. This will not only help address the teacher shortage, but take off some of the workload for teachers who are already there and help keep them in the district.
When asked about why staff would be fortunate to work at Little Elm ISD, Brown said that the community, the hybrid calendar, and the support given to first year teachers are just a few reasons why the district would be a great place to work.
“Although we did not go to a four-day calendar this year, we did kind of like a hybrid calendar,” she said. “So, teachers in our district next school year are going to have on average about two, three-day weekends per month. It is really a teacher-friendly calendar and we understand that there needs to be some balance when it comes to work life and personal life.”
Brown hopes that 20 to 30 hires come out of the career fair and while the focus is on teachers, the district is also looking to hire for secretarial staff, teaching assistants, bus drivers, substitutes, child nutrition workers, and more.
For those who were unable to make it to the in-person career fair this past Saturday, LEISD has scheduled a virtual career fair for Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The idea behind the virtual career fair is to allow for out-of-state candidates to attend. The district is also looking to hold a career fair in the summer, but have not finalized any plans yet.
“Little Elm ISD is a very unique, wonderful place to work,” Brown said. “We really are super proud of the size of our district, and because of the size of our district, we're really able to customize the way that we work with staff and the way that we work with students, and so we really strive to make it a home family environment.”
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.