Little Elm High School

The Little Elm Board of Trustees met for their monthly regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss a fund transfer to continue growth in the district and the 2022-2023 Parent and Family Engagement Plan.

The superintendent also mentioned the possibility of a four-day work week in the future.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments