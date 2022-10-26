The Little Elm Board of Trustees met for their monthly regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss a fund transfer to continue growth in the district and the 2022-2023 Parent and Family Engagement Plan.
The superintendent also mentioned the possibility of a four-day work week in the future.
As presented for fiscal year 2022, there is a one-time injection fund balance which is reserved to address the growth costs of the district, presenter Shay Adams said. The funds are also used to mitigate the ongoing financial impact of the pandemic and costs in the district ranging from learning loss to supply chain issues to the overall economic impact on the demography of the district. The motion for a fund transfer was passed.
Dr. Ashley Glover presented the 2022 Parent and Family Engagement Plan which serves to foster relationships with community partners to enhance educational opportunities.
“We go so far beyond the opportunity to support our kids academically,” Glover said. “We get to support our children and our families all the way around in wrap-around services.”
To increase parent involvement, the district is providing up-to-date written information on community resources, giving family members the opportunity to interact with community resources more conveniently, and assisting families in getting and using a library card, internet access, and more.
“One way that we can support families for attending in-person is we can provide child care,” Dr. Glover said. “This is a big thing. Our families work hard, they have children, they want to make sure they can spend the evenings together so this is something we have always offered when the need has been there and we will continue to do so.”
The motion to approve the 2022-2023 Parent and Family Engagement Plan passed.
In other business, Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher said the district is looking at transitioning to a four-day work week, but did not elaborate further.
All items on the consent agenda were approved.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
