To increase civic engagement, Little Elm ISD hosted the first of a series of bond town hall meetings on Wednesday. The remaining meetings will take place on April 6 and 19 at Little Elm High School and Strike Middle School, respectively. A virtual meeting will also be held on April 21 via Zoom.

These community meetings are being curated in the wake of a proposed bond package that, if approved by voters on May 7, would give Little Elm ISD more financial capacity to expand its facility network in the interest of accommodating an increasing student body population. The bond referendum was officially authorized by the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees in a Feb. 7 meeting.

The district has since engaged in a messaging campaign to increase voter participation, launching a website dedicated solely to providing information on the implications of the bond items. The community town hall events are part of this concerted effort.

The $389.7 million bond package will earmark $147.7 million for the renovation and expansion of Little Elm High School, the district’s only high school. This proposed overhaul accounts for 38% of the bond’s total valuation.

While the bond items would also include tens of millions of dollars for the construction of three elementary schools and one middle school, Little Elm ISD officials have contended that the construction of a new high school is a less feasible alternative.

“I just want to, for the record, say – because I hear this all the time: ‘Why don’t we just build a new high school? Let’s just build a second high school,’” Sarona Winfrey, a member of Little Elm ISD’s Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee, said to trustees in a Jan. 24 meeting. “And that would be lovely if somewhere 20-40 years ago, somebody had set aside an additional 110 acres in our district to build another high school. Unfortunately, things got snapped up so quickly [that] you can’t find 110 acres that someone wants to give you or sell you at a decent price, so we are going to be a one-high school district.”

The proposed bond items are below as follows. The district’s bond website can be found at littleelmisdbond.net.

 

Recommended bond projects

Little Elm High School additions and renovations:       $147.7 million

Construction of seventh elementary school:               $35.5 million

Construction of eighth elementary school:                  $39.1 million

Construction of ninth elementary school:                    $44 million

Construction of third middle school:                            $95.4 million

As-needed facility upgrades:                                       $15.5 million

As-needed technology infrastructure additions:                      $10 million

As-needed “playground equitability”:                          $1.5 million

As-needed bus purchase and maintenance:               $1 million

Total:                                                                           $389.7 million

