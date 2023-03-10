At a special board meeting of the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees on March 9, Little Elm ISD trustees named Michael Lamb as the lone finalist in its search for the district’s next superintendent. With that announcement, the board will now observe the state-required 21-day waiting period before officially approving Lamb.
Lamb currently holds the position of superintendent for Sulphur Springs Independent School District. While leading Sulphur Springs ISD for the last 11 years, the district received a Superior on TEA FIRST Rating, developed strategic plans, and oversaw multiple construction projects. He has 27 years of experience in education as a superintendent at Sulphur Springs ISD, executive director of secondary education at Forney ISD, principal at Huntsville ISD, assistant principal at McKinney ISD, coaching and teaching math experience from Lindale ISD and Wills Point ISD. Lamb received his Bachelor of Science in Math and his Masters of Education in Administration from Texas A&M Commerce.
Some of Lamb’s achievements and awards include:
TASA Executive Committee Representative Region 8 (2021 – Present)
Thompson Executive Leadership Institute Superintendent Academy Member (2019-2020)
Chairman of Regions 8 Executive RAC (2020 -2022)
ESC 8 Regional Superintendent of the Year (2018)
Hunt/Hopkins County African American Leadership Conference Superintendent of the Year (2013)
Forney ISD Administrator of the Year (2009-2010)
In January, the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees selected Arrow Educational Services, Inc. to assist in the superintendent search process. That process included input and feedback from parents, employees, and community members through surveys and meetings. From that feedback, a profile was developed that led to the identification of potential candidates.
The district received 60 applications from inside and outside the state. Little Elm ISD Board President Jason Olson said that the board focused on the candidates who were from Texas or had previously worked in the state because of their familiarity with the Texas education system.
“Then, the board reviewed everyone’s files and decided to interview seven applicants from seven different districts,” said Olson. “We are elated at the opportunity of having Mr. Lamb lead our district. He is a proven and experienced academic leader and we are excited to bring him on board to help us achieve our vision of becoming THE Destination District,” added Olson.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
