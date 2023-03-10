LEISD superintendent.jpeg
At a special board meeting of the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees on March 9, Little Elm ISD trustees named Michael Lamb as the lone finalist in its search for the district’s next superintendent. With that announcement, the board will now observe the state-required 21-day waiting period before officially approving Lamb.

Lamb currently holds the position of superintendent for Sulphur Springs Independent School District. While leading Sulphur Springs ISD for the last 11 years, the district received a Superior on TEA FIRST Rating, developed strategic plans, and oversaw multiple construction projects. He has 27 years of experience in education as a superintendent at Sulphur Springs ISD, executive director of secondary education at Forney ISD, principal at Huntsville ISD, assistant principal at McKinney ISD, coaching and teaching math experience from Lindale ISD and Wills Point ISD. Lamb received his Bachelor of Science in Math and his Masters of Education in Administration from Texas A&M Commerce.

