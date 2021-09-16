Little Elm ISD is now offering virtual learning to students from kindergarten to sixth grade, the district announced Tuesday.
Eligibility for this option has caveats, however, as a newly enacted Texas law mandates a requirement that students show satisfactory academic performance in previous standardized testing and coursework before enrollment. The law further stipulates that the district must periodically monitor the academic performance of students who successfully enlist in virtual learning.
The virtual learning program as offered by Little Elm ISD has other parameters, namely a capped enrollment of 10% of the district’s student body (also required by state law) and a student/teacher ratio exceeding 22:1. Classes will follow a blended synchronous (interactive and real-time instruction) and asynchronous (pre-recorded instruction) learning model, with more emphasis placed on the latter for sixth graders.
Online registration for virtual learning will end on Monday, with the program starting on Oct. 18 and continuing throughout the remainder of the school year.
Little Elm ISD director of communications Cecelia Jones could not be reached for comment.
More information on the application process can be found online at www.littleelmisd.net/Page/6680.
