A Little Elm ISD bond election with $389.7 million worth of proposed projects is officially underway.
Weeks following a recommendation from the district’s Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee (LRFPC), the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees voted to formally call the bond election in a special meeting on Monday.
The bond package would authorize a $147.7 million renovation and expansion for Little Elm High School and the construction of three elementary schools and one middle school. The proposed overhaul of Little Elm High School accounts for 38% of the bond’s total valuation.
“I just want to, for the record, say – because I hear this all the time: ‘Why don’t we just build a new high school? Let’s just build a second high school,’” LRFPC member Sarona Winfrey said to trustees in a Jan. 24 meeting. “And that would be lovely if somewhere 20-40 years ago, somebody had set aside an additional 110 acres in our district to build another high school. Unfortunately, things got snapped up so quickly [that] you can’t find 110 acres that someone wants to give you or sell you at a decent price, so we are going to be a one-high school district.”
In its communications to residents and other stakeholders, Little Elm ISD has emphasized that the bond package would not increase the district tax rate despite being required by state law to put on the ballot, “This is a property tax increase.”
“With projected growth in the area and rising TAVs (Taxable Assessed Value), Little Elm ISD is able to issue these bonds without increasing the school district tax rate,” the district said in a press release, adding that any tax increases that would happen would be the result of increased property appraisal value.
To increase civic engagement with the proposed bond items, Little Elm ISD launched a website dedicated to outlining the bond projects and the need for them.
