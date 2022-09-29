The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees met Monday, Sept. 19 to discuss several important action items such as the 2022-2023 District Improvement Plan and several consent agenda items including off-campus physical education sites and a security fence at Little Elm High School.
The first action item of the night was to consider approval of Personnel Actions Related to DFE (LEGAL). The item was presented by Asheley Brown where she stated that two Little Elm ISD educators failed to comply with the proper resignation procedures. She called on the Board to request that the State Board for Educator Certification pursue sanctions against those educators for abandoning their contracts. The motion passed.
Dr. Penny Tramel presented the second action item of the night, which was a recommendation from the District Education Improvement Council to recommend the 2022-2023 District Improvement Plan to the Board. There are four goal areas for this plan: teaching and learning, community engagement, human capital, and fiscal health and sustainability.
For teaching and learning, Tramel said she wants the plan to focus on curriculum and learning services that will provide a guaranteed and viable curriculum that ensures all students have equal learning opportunities. For community engagement, LEISD wants to communicate with the community to build trust, support, and involvement, as well as foster relations with community partners to enhance educational opportunities.
For human capital, LEISD wants to recruit, recognize, and retain high quality and effective personnel to support student success. Lastly, for fiscal health and sustainability, LEISD wants to ensure funding for teaching and learning operations and capital improvements to support student success.
The motion for the 2022-2023 District Improvement Plan passed.
The next two action items were presented by Shay Adams and were for the consideration for approval of an Update on Policy CV (LOCAL) and for the consideration for approval of an Update on Policy CE (LOCAL), which both passed.
Rick Martin presented the consideration for approval of welding lab exhaust systems at LEHS, which would replace the exhaust system in the existing welding lab at LEHS. Martin said he is looking to promote safety, security and a healthy environment for students to learn. The motion passed.
Within the consent agenda, all items were passed. This included a BED (LOCAL) Board Policy Update, consideration for approval of off-campus physical education sites, the consideration for approval of 2022-2023 LEISD -DCJJAEP Memorandum of Understanding, the Student Health Advisory Committee By-Laws, financial rReports from July 2022, and the consideration for approval of a security fence at Little Elm High School.
The next regular Board meeting will be on Monday, Oct. 17, starting at 6 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.