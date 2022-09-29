LOGO:Mlittle elm isd logo

The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees met Monday, Sept. 19 to discuss several important action items such as the 2022-2023 District Improvement Plan and several consent agenda items including off-campus physical education sites and a security fence at Little Elm High School.

The first action item of the night was to consider approval of Personnel Actions Related to DFE (LEGAL). The item was presented by Asheley Brown where she stated that two Little Elm ISD educators failed to comply with the proper resignation procedures. She called on the Board to request that the State Board for Educator Certification pursue sanctions against those educators for abandoning their contracts. The motion passed.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments