Little Elm ISD on Thursday shared data revealing how many families had committed their children to an in-person or at-home learning environment for the upcoming school year.
The data, organized to reflect numbers for both the entire district and for individual schools, shows that 61% of respondents district-wide had chosen in-school learning as of Wednesday. Each Little Elm ISD school shown in the data had a majority of respondents opt for in-person learning.
The district has set its school start date for Aug. 25, almost two weeks after the original calendar date for the first day of the 2020-2021 school year.
On Monday, the district announced that Denton County health officials had recommended school districts begin the school year virtually until Sept. 8.
The next day, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released legal guidance in the form of a letter to Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien stating that local health officials could not issue “blanket” orders that would close schools solely for preventative reasons.
“The decision to close schools on such a preventative basis—whether public or private—remains with school system leaders who should consult with relevant public health authorities, including the Department and local health authorities,” Paxton stated.
In a message to district families the same day, Superintendent Daniel Gallagher stated that the district would stick with its plan to offer both in-person and virtual learning, in light of the new information, and that the first day of school would remain Aug. 25.
“Thank you for your patience with us as we have worked to navigate the ever-shifting requirements and build a plan that supports the continued education and well-being of our students, with added health safety measures that protect our employees as you work to serve children,” Gallagher stated in the message.
