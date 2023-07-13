Little Elm ISD logo

The Little Elm Independent School District Board of Trustees met to receive an update on the district’s Destination 2025 strategic plan.

LEISD’s strategic plan is focused on four key areas: teaching and learning, ensuring fiscal health and sustainability, human capital and community engagement.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments