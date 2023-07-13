The Little Elm Independent School District Board of Trustees met to receive an update on the district’s Destination 2025 strategic plan.
LEISD’s strategic plan is focused on four key areas: teaching and learning, ensuring fiscal health and sustainability, human capital and community engagement.
“We have aligned those strategic plan goals tightly to our district improvement plan to ensure that we are working on the goals the community established us to work on,” said Dr. Penny Tramel, assistant superintendent for curriculum and learning.
Teaching and Learning
The specific goal for teaching and learning is that curriculum and learning services will provide a guaranteed and viable curriculum that ensures all students have equal learning opportunities.
In order to achieve this, the district aims to have all teachers implement the LEISD curriculum with fidelity, which is evident by steps of curriculum writers, coaches, coordinators, directors and administrators being trained in the methodology in which the curriculum is written, Dr. Tramel said.
“We’re continuing those trainings through the summer and well into the fall and we actually have a three-year plan so that we have a very clear understanding and strong craftsmanship in more of a constructivist model of teaching,” she said.
According to the district’s growth map data, students in fourth, sixth and eighth grade are not meeting their growth targets and this is an area that the district plans on continuing to focus on, Dr. Tramel said.
Fiscal Health and Sustainability
When it comes to fiscal health, the district’s goal was to ensure funding for teaching and learning, operations and capital improvements to support students' success at every level. Another goal was to build capacity within the community about LEISD’s financial status.
“That was evidenced by evaluating programs for fiscal sustainability and savings opportunities,” Dr. Tramel said. “Considerable progress has been made on that and the goals were actually updated back in May.”
Human Capital
The goal for human capital was to recruit, recognize and retain high-quality and effective personnel to help support students' success.
“One of the steps was to target recruiting of high-quality personnel through the LEISD ‘Grow Your Own’ programs, as evidenced by exploring partnerships with universities,” Dr. Tramel said. “As a result of that step, we have secured two partnerships for the program.”
Community Engagement
The main goal for community engagement for the district is aimed at communicating with the LEISD community to build trust, support and involvement. This goal is already on its way to being achieved as the district increased social media engagement by 45% this year on all platforms.
Another goal for community engagement was for the district to foster relationships with business partners as the SMART branch was opened. The district held an end of year banquet there, as well as a Veterans Day event and more.
