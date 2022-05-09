Little Elm ISD's proposed $398 million bond proposition failed to materialize on Saturday as roughly 53% of the district's electorate voted against it.
Superintendent Daniel Gallagher addressed this outcome in a series of Facebook posts this week.
"Unfortunately, the 2022 Bond Election was unsuccessful at the polls," he said in a Sunday post. "As you know, we are a fast-growth area and our enrollment continues to climb. We will be welcoming new students next year and in the coming years to Little Elm ISD. The students are still coming and our amazing teachers, staff, and administrators will be there as they always do to welcome them and provide their best for our kids."
The district's population growth prompted Little Elm ISD's Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee to compile and workshop the proposition, which earmarked $147.7 million for an expansion of the district's only high school, construction of three elementary schools, construction of one middle school, existing facility upgrades and more.
To encourage civic engagement with the proposed bond, Little Elm ISD officials hosted a series of bond town halls and launched a website explaining its impact. In the district's communications, emphasis was placed on the fact that the district-wide ad valorem tax rate is not projected to increase despite state-mandated ballot language saying "THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE."
On Monday, Gallagher made another Facebook post in which he said delayed approval of these projects would cost taxpayers more money.
"It is also important for the community to know that if the Board decides to call for another bond election in November, the delay of six months will add approximately 4% to the cost of the proposed projects due to increases in construction, supplies, and labor costs," he said. "Due to this delay, what was going to cost $398,500,000 will now increase by approximately 4% or $15,367,525 now totaling $413,867,525. If the Board does not call another bond until next May, there will be an additional projected increase in these costs."
The aftermath of the bond election will be discussed in more detail during the Little Elm ISD Board of Trsutees' May 16 meeting. Until then, it is unclear if the district will call for another bond election in November.
The Little Elm Journal reached out to a representative for Gallagher for additional comment. This story will be updated once further information is received.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
