Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher announced on Monday that he plans to retire from his post effective Dec. 31, 2023.
While a reason for his planned retirement was not revealed, the district confirmed that the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees will deliberate on plans to appoint Gallagher’s successor in a future meeting.
“I wanted to announce my plans early to allow for our Board of Trustees to begin the planning process of hiring the next superintendent to lead this wonderful district,” Gallagher said in a press release. “I am very proud of the work we have accomplished over the past seven years and look forward to assisting our Board of Trustees with a transition plan.”
Appointed to the position in 2017, Gallagher’s tenure as superintendent has been characterized by numerous changes for the district, including a 2017 bond referendum which led to the construction of two new middle schools, new athletic facilities, a new administrative building and a childhood learning center.
Amid this expansion, Little Elm ISD established university partnerships with University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University and other colleges and launched the Lobo Collegiate Academy, which helps students in facilitating dual credit coursework via North Central Texas College.
Gallagher also led the district as it navigated a series of challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a district-wide mask mandate during the 2020-21 school year. The mask mandate was effectively removed on May 21, 2021, and the 2021-22 school year saw a loosening of COVID-19 safety protocols.
His time with Little Elm ISD also happened as Little Elm ISD faced controversies.
In 2021, the district approved the inclusion of two ethnic studies courses to its curriculum, a move that some district residents criticized as being divisive and an extension of “critical race theory.”
In November, a student-led protest against the district’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations toward a number of students escalated to a confrontation between student demonstrators and police at Little Elm High School (LEHS). Four LEHS students were arrested during the clash, and videos of police officers macing students and employing stun guns on them achieved social media virality.
Gallagher co-hosted a “listening session” with district parents and residents as Little Elm ISD formed an “independent review committee” tasked with oversight into the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.