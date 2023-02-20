The Little Elm Independent School District announced in November 2022 that Superintendent Daniel Gallagher would officially retire at the end of 2023.
LEISD Board of Trustees President Jason Olson said next steps would be to conduct a search for a firm to help in the superintendent search with the hopes of the interview process beginning in spring 2023.
This past Sunday, Little Elm ISD staff received an email that stated the board of trustees unanimously voted to place Gallagher on administrative leave with pay, which has been confirmed by a current board member.
The email said that the change was “necessary for the immediate leadership needs of our students, teachers, staff, and administration. While we focus on the superintendent search, we are placing an acting superintendent in this leadership position.”
The board of trustees asked Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance Services Shay Adams to serve as Acting Superintendent until a new superintendent has been found.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.