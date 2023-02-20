Gallagher-2.jpg

Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher. 

 Little Elm ISD

The Little Elm Independent School District announced in November 2022 that Superintendent Daniel Gallagher would officially retire at the end of 2023.

LEISD Board of Trustees President Jason Olson said next steps would be to conduct a search for a firm to help in the superintendent search with the hopes of the interview process beginning in spring 2023.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments