Young group of teenage student people using mobile phone outdoors
Xavier Lorenzo

During a Little Elm Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, Superintendent Michael Lamb gave a brief update on the cell phone policy at the high school and middle school campuses.

As far as cell phone usage at the high school goes, Little Elm High School implemented a new cell phone policy last year, which started off a rough, Lamb said. By the end of the academic year, students and staff were on board with the policy.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

