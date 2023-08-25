During a Little Elm Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, Superintendent Michael Lamb gave a brief update on the cell phone policy at the high school and middle school campuses.
As far as cell phone usage at the high school goes, Little Elm High School implemented a new cell phone policy last year, which started off a rough, Lamb said. By the end of the academic year, students and staff were on board with the policy.
Going into class at the high school, students put their phones in a holder at the beginning of class and get to retrieve it at the end. Students can still access their phones during lunch and in the hallway between classes. In talking with the high school principal, Lamb said that the high school administration plans to continue this cell phone policy into this academic year because of its success last year.
For the middle school campus, staff and administration implemented a no-cell phone policy where students show up to school, put it in their bag, and turn it off until the school day is done. Students are unable to access the phone during class, during lunch, or in the hallways, which has received praise from parents in the district, Lamb said.
Middle school students can still access their phones in the case of an emergency and having it on them at all times allows for more comfort for parents and students alike.
In talking with both principals at the high school and middle school, Lamb said that they told him that they expected there to be more kickback from parents and students, but so far, most comments have been positive.
Moving forward, both cell phone policies at the high school and middle school level are expected to continue through this academic year, school officials stated.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
