A law enforcement personnel lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing several fourth-graders and their teachers.
Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher wrote a letter to parents, teachers and students addressing the Robb Elementary School mass shooting that took place on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
"The mass shooting that took place in Uvalde yesterday is unthinkable and beyond tragic," Gallagher said in the Wednesday letter. "As superintendent of Little Elm ISD, I want our parents, teachers, and community to know that our top priority has always been and will always be the safety and care of our students, teachers, and staff. We are fortunate that we have made many upgrades to the safety and security of our buildings including adding SROs (Texas Licensed Police Officers), ballistic film, security vestibules, additional security cameras and many other measures."
He continued, "We continually review our safety and security protocols and will always look for ways to improve. When we build new schools, we will ensure that they also have the ballistic film and other security measures that our current schools have. We can never stop looking for ways to improve the security and safety of our buildings. Our students, teachers, and staff are relying on all of us to work together to provide them with the safest and most secure buildings for them to learn and work in. It is truly a community effort."
On Tuesday, 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District's Robb Elementary School; 17 victims were wounded.
Police identified the perpetrator as 18-year-old Salvador Ronaldo Ramos, a resident of Uvalde and recent high school graduate. An hour into the shooting, Ramos was killed by a United States Border Patrol agent.
One of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, the tragedy has sparked public discourse on school safety and gun laws in the United States.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.