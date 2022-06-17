Little Elm ISD will hold a public hearing discussing its proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget on Monday. Following this, the board will consider adoption of the budget in its regularly scheduled meeting that same night.
The specifics of the budget have not yet been released and are not outlined in accompanying meeting agenda documents, and a request for more information on the budget was not immediately returned by a Little Elm ISD spokesperson.
The district's proposed 2021-22 budget projected $83.9 million for its general fund expenditures, 78 percent of which was dedicated to payroll. Every facet of the previous budget (the general fund, student nutrition fund and debt service fund) had revenues at equivalent values as the appropriations – therefore, it was a balanced budget.
Because the district-wide property tax rate has not yet been determined, the proposed budget is tentative and will differ from its adopted budget, which will be considered along with the ad valorem property tax rate in August.
The tax rate will depend on the total appraisal of Little Elm ISD's total tax base, 95 percent of which is legally required to be resolved by the Denton Central Appraisal District (DCAD) by July 25.
This comes as DCAD is reviewing a record number of appraisal protests, which have been filed amid soaring property values in Denton County. Per Chief Appraiser Hope McClure, DCAD is working through roughly 1,800 protests per day.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.