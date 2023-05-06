Update as of 9:53 p.m., all precincts are reporting for Denton County and unofficial results show winners for Little Elm Town Council and Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees elections.
Note: elections results are not final until canvassed.
Voter turnout for Denton County was 11.48%, with 68,095 ballots cast out of the 593,152 registered voters.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Andrew Evans is slated to serve as Little Elm Town Council's next Place 5 council member with 572 votes, beating out Nick Musteen who had 235 votes.
Michel Hambrick beat incumbent council member Michael McClellan for Place 6, and will serve on the Little Elm Town Council, reigning in 1,235 votes, compared to McClellan's 995 votes.
For Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees, Jeff Burton beat incumbent Monique Thompson for Place 1 with 1,776 votes, compared to Thompson's 1,611 votes. Alex Flores ran unopposed for Place 2 and received 2,548 votes. Incumbent Ken Beber held off Jason Salsbury, winning re-election with 2,091 votes, compared to Salsbury's 1,278 votes.
---
The polls have officially closed, and Denton County has released early voting results as May 6 election results are tabulated.
Here's a look at how Little Elm election results look so far, per Denton County early voting results. Election results are unofficial until canvassed. Stay tuned for final election results as they are reported.
Little Elm Town Council
Little Elm Town Council positions include Place 5 and Place 6. On the ballot included Andrew Evans and Nick Musteen for Place 5, and Michel Hambrick and Michael McClellan for Place 6.
Here’s what early voting results are showing.
Andrew Evans had 317 votes, and Nick Musteen had 162 votes for Place 5 with 0 of 236 precincts reporting.
Michel Hambrick had 765 votes and Michael McClellan had 637 votes for Place 6.
Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees
Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees includes Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3. The ballot included Jeff Burton and Monique Thompson for Place 1, Alex Flores for Place 2, and Jason Salsbury and Ken Beber for Place 3.
Here’s what early voting results are showing:
Jeff Burton had 1,357 votes and Monique Thompson had 1,201 votes with 0 of the 236 precincts reporting in Denton County.
Alex Flores was running unopposed and had 1,940 votes for Place 2.
Ken Beber had 1,611 votes, and Jason Salsbury had 951 votes.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
