The Little Elm boys basketball team is working hard to build chemistry on the court.
The Lobos have just four players with previous varsity experience and recently underwent a change at the top.
Former Arlington Seguin head coach Damon Barnett is now serving in the same role for the Lobos following the departure of former Little Elm head coach Dominique Parker. Parker stepped down from his post earlier this season after three seasons at the helm.
One player that has provided a big spark for Little Elm during the first month of the season is senior guard Kenneth Gaines.
After Gaines missed the first two games due to injury, he has stepped up in a big way on offense. The Little Elm senior is averaging 12.8 points and five assists per game and the Lobos are 4-2 in games in which he plays.
Gaines is in his third season on Little Elm’s varsity – two as a starter – and was moved up to the Lobos’ top team for the playoffs during his freshman season.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Gaines chats about his strong start to the season, his role as a team leader and what made him get into basketball.
SLM: What are your expectations as you enter your second straight season as a starter?
KJ: I feel like the first season as a lot of learning. I had to figure out how to control varsity games a lot more. The second year, it’s about being a leader and taking the things that I’ve learned on varsity for three years and incorporating them into my game and teaching the younger guys on the team.
SLM: Little Elm has four varsity returners from last season’s team. Talk about the chemistry that you have with Chris Prather, Kellen Tasby and Prince Ijioma.
KJ: Prince is a really good defensive player. I feel like those guys give us a great lift down low and it allows me to play better outside.
SLM: You are averaging 12.8 points per game this season. What has been clicking for you?
KJ: Me and Chris excel a lot in the pick-and-roll. It helps open up my game and it helps him in better ways. I’ve been getting a lot of catch-and-shoot 3s from my facilitating point guard Cam Brown. He’s doing a good job of getting it to me in good spots. This is his first year so I’m kind of teaching him how to do things the same way some of the older guys helped me and just bringing him along. He’s starting to play very well.
SLM: Damon Barnett is in his first season as Little Elm head coach. What has he brought to the team?
KJ: Coach Barnett has brought a very loose kind of environment. We’re very loose and it helps us to play loose during games. We’re playing very loose and not afraid to make mistakes. The sky is the limit and he gives us a lot of confidence.
SLM: What are your thoughts on Little Elm’s season?
KJ: I missed our first two games and I feel like they learned a lot without me on the court. They had to step up and make plays. I feel like we’re good. We’ve just got to learn how to win. When we do that, we’ll be a hard team to beat.
SLM: What are Little Elm’s season expectations?
KJ: We feel very confident that we can get a spot in the playoffs. We’re shooting for first always. These guys understand the roles that need to be filled and what needs to get done. We’ve got to come out and play hard every night in district. There are no off-nights in this district.
SLM: What made you want to become a basketball player?
KJ: I’ve always been involved in basketball. My dad played basketball. From an early age, he always had me watching games and playing. It’s always kind of stuck with me for my entire life.
SLM: What are your future plans?
KJ: I want to pursue a career in medical training. I got hurt my freshman year, and after going through physical therapy, I saw how they do their day-to-day jobs because I was in there a lot. It made me start thinking about it a lot. I would be doing it if I didn’t play basketball. But, it’ll still keep me involved in sports.
