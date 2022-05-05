A Little Elm man was arrested in Collin County on Monday for allegedly attempting to solicit sexual contact from a minor.
According to an incident report filed by the Collin County Sheriff's Office, an undercover officer posed as a 15-year-old girl on social networking site MeetMe, where he was contacted by 28-year-old Abdel Rahman Ali Abo El Kiar of Little Elm.
Per the report, Abo El Kiar texted the officer on Monday at 11:53 a.m., and during the conversation, established intent to engage in sexual behavior even after being told “im [sic] almost 16.”
“Initially ABO EL KIAR texted ‘Ohh you’re too young I’m sorry’ but then less than a minute later ABO EL KIAR texted ‘Well let’s meet first then see how it goes,'" the report said.
A meeting was scheduled between both parties at a public park in Collin County that day at 1:30 p.m. Authorities say Abo El Kiar arrived at approximately 1:37 p.m., right before he was detained and taken into custody.
When Collin County Sheriff's officials interviewed the suspect, he reportedly said he thought it was a scam but nonetheless "admitted that it was wrong to talk with a 15-year-old for sex and try to meet them." The incident report also said that Abo El Kiar wrote an apology letter issued to the mother of the 15-year-old.
In criminal trials, letters of this sort are commonly used as evidence to suggest the suspect's guilt.
Abo El Kiar was booked in the Collin County Jail for one count of online solicitation of a minor sexual contact, a second-degree felony. He was held in lieu of a $25,000 bond, which he posted on Tuesday.
Records do not indicate whether Abo El Kiar has an attorney at this time.
DISCLAIMER: All criminal suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
