A Little Elm man was sentenced to four years in federal prison on Thursday for stealing checks from mailboxes.
According to an indictment that was filed in May 2021, 43-year-old Ryan Gregory Lee fraudulently obtained checks issued to other recipients and altered the “pay to the order of” lines to include his name. Although Lee is a Texas resident, these incidents reportedly took place in North Dakota.
Lee was indicted on four counts of bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of possession of stolen mail. An arrest warrant was signed on May 6 by Deputy Clerk Carla Schultz of the United States District Court District of North Dakota. Documents indicate that Lee was arrested on May 20 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
On Nov. 15, Lee pleaded guilty to all charges. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 24 months for the bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, and an additional 24 months for the possession of stolen mail charge. Upon release, he will be required to undergo 15 years of supervised release. He is also required to pay approximately $3,500 in restitution and an additional $700 in penalties.
"North Dakotans expect to send and receive personal mail through the United States Postal System securely, without a chance of theft," said Interim United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase. “The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting those who steal mail for fraudulent purposes. I encourage North Dakota residents to closely monitor their mail to ensure they do not become targets of mail or identity theft."
