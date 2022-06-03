A Little Elm man with outstanding warrants for sexual assault of a child was shot and killed by Garland police in an altercation that left a private investigator dead Thursday night, the Garland Police Department announced in a press release.
Per the release, the incident took place in a motel in the 6200 block of Broadway Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m.
As police were on the scene, they reportedly heard shots fired at a private investigator who was attempting to serve the warrant. Upon hearing the shots, three police officers forcibly entered the room and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Lopez of Little Elm.
Lopez died from gunshot wounds sustained from the confrontation, and the private investigator was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead as a result of the injuries, Garland police said.
Because of procedures surrounding officer-involved shootings, the officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, and the private investigator's name is being withheld from the public pending notification of next-of-kin.
Spokespeople for the Garland Police Department could not be immediately reached for further comment or verification of possible details surrounding the suspect.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
