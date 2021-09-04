Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious issued a statement Friday afternoon following reports of his son, 20-year-old Christian Cornelious, being identified as a suspect in an Aug. 26 stabbing in The Colony that left two people injured.
The statement reads as follows:
Message from my heart.
Friends and neighbors,
Last week, an unfortunate incident involving my son occurred in a neighboring community.
I want to first and foremost extend my condolences to those injured and offer my sincere sympathies to them for the effects that this incident has had on their lives and on the lives of their families.
Over the past several days, our family has been trying to process what happened. We are still gathering all the facts. This event is the type of situation that every parent fears and that no father ever imagines going through. We are shocked and saddened by the events last week and will be leaning on each other, our support system, and our faith as we navigate the days ahead.
I would like to extend my gratitude to The Colony Police Department in dealing with this situation. During a chaotic scene they acted with professionalism and a true concern for the safety of all involved.
I also want to thank the Little Elm community for the kindness displayed over the past several days. The outpouring of prayers and well wishes has been humbling and it reaffirms that we live in a special place with special people and a true sense of community.
Although these last several days have been difficult, I want to assure you that this community is still important to me and I am proud to be your Mayor and a dedicated public servant. I am unwavering in my commitment and my dedication to serve as your Mayor. I thank you all for your support.
Please join me in continuing to pray for all involved.
Sincerely,
Mayor Curtis J. Cornelious
According to authorities, The Colony Police Department received a call around 6:32 p.m. Aug. 26 regarding an assault that had occurred at the Seven Doors restaurant located in Grandscape.
Witnesses told police a male suspect, later identified as Christian Cornelious, stabbed two other men with a knife multiple times before fleeing on foot. Officers nearby received the suspect’s description and soon located him in the area. As they approached Christian Cornelious he ignored their commands and ran away, an Aug. 26 press release from the department stated.
“Officers pursued the suspect and arrested him near a department store where there was also a large gathering of other people having dinner and attending an outdoor concert,” the press release stated. “The suspect resisted arrest but was eventually subdued and taken into police custody.”
The release said that based on initial contact with officers, Christian Cornelious appeared to be having a mental health crisis. The release also stated police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.
Denton County Jail records show that Christian Cornelious is still in custody in lieu of a $550,000 bond for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, one count of resisting arrest and one count of evading arrest.
Court records indicate that affidavits for his resisting and evading arrest charges were filed Wednesday. His attorney of record, Timothy Powers, did not return a request for comment.
Chris Roark contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.