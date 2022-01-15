To commemorate Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious will host the Mayor's Math Challenge for grades K-8. Registration for the competition will kick off on Monday to commemorate the occasion and is open to any resident of Little Elm.
Event organizers selected the kick-off date on MLK Day to recognize Martin Luther King, Jr., the scholar. King entered college at age 15 after skipping both ninth and 11th grades and graduated from Morehouse College at the age of 19. At the age of 22, King graduated valedictorian of his class from Crozer Theological Seminary.
"We want students to know that in addition to the legacy of being a community leader, MLK was an intellectual. Students can follow this example by being leaders academically,” said Monique Thompson, a Little Elm ISD trustee who serves as the event’s chair, in a statement. “We know that students with strong math skills tend to outpace their peers. Math proficiency influences students' academic potential as early as kindergarten, impacts social and emotional development, and helps students with college readiness."
Cornelious, a senior operations engineer at Raytheon and graduate of the University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff, has long championed the cause of student scholarship. "We want all students to participate,” he said. “This is a way for strong students to lift up others and for students who are struggling to grow stronger. This competition gives the students in Little Elm a platform to showcase their academic talent and is open to any resident in Little Elm."
