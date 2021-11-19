A Little Elm man was transported to the Collin County Jail Wednesday afternoon on an outstanding murder warrant.
According to jail records, Collin County Sheriff’s Office personnel processed 19-year-old Malik Brown on a murder charge stemming from a Nov. 7, 2020 incident. He was first arrested in March, then released on a surety bond in April.
An affidavit obtained by Star Local Media identified Brown as one of three suspects of an alleged murder against 24-year-old Pedro Sifuentes Buena.
Police say Brown and two other suspects – 22-year-old Donte Taylor and 24-year-old Jaylon Johnson, both of Dallas – were the occupants of a vehicle from which shots were fired at Buena’s vehicle while it was taking the Frankford Road exit of northbound Dallas Parkway. Buena reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the head as a result.
According to his obituary, Buena died in Plano on Nov. 11, 2020.
Buena’s passenger reportedly told investigators that both the victim’s vehicle and suspect’s vehicle almost collided while U-turning, which angered the suspects.
“He didn’t kill anybody, and the government knows he didn’t kill anybody,” Brown’s attorney of record, Scott H. Palmer, said on Friday. “We fully expect him to be acquitted on this case.”
Brown is currently being held in the Collin County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Records indicate that he is being charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon and reckless driving.
