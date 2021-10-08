In a Thursday meeting, the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission voted on two zoning requests for single-family housing developments.
The first of these was approved for an 8.9 acre lot along the southeast corner of King Road and Witt Road, which is currently zoned light commercial. Developers are planning to build 47 single-family houses in the lot, which lies along Little Elm’s border with Frisco and adjacent to the Kings Crossing neighborhood.
Conversely, a second single-family zoning request for 5.79 acres along the 1800 block of Eldorado Parkway was denied. The developer proposed construction of 28 single-family houses in the lot, but concerns of its density in relation to the adjacent Ranchette Estates and potential traffic congestion along Eldorado Parkway ultimately led to commissioners casting a unanimous 6-0 vote in its opposition.
The King Road proposal is pending approval from Little Elm Town Council before developers move forward with its construction.
