featured spotlight
Cricket for a cause

Little Elm police and fire associations go head-to-head in cricket match to raise funds for local departments

First Responders Cup 1.jpg

The Little Elm Firefighters Association takes home the winning trophy at the First Responders Cup on Saturday, March 25. The First Responders Cup was a cricket match to help raise funds for the local police and fire associations. 
First Responders Cup 3.jpg

The Little Elm Police Officers Association takes home the runner-up trophy at the First Responders Cup on Saturday, March 25.
First Responders Cup 4.jpg

Two Little Elm Firefighters Association players celebrate after Rakesh made a great catch during the First Responders Cup on Saturday, March 25.

The Little Elm community gathered for the First Responders Cup on Saturday, March 25, which was a cricket match benefitting the Little Elm Police Officers Association and the Little Em Firefighters Association.

The Little Elm Cricket Association Cricket for Cause League and the Fields Manager raised $400 for the winners of the cricket match and $300 for runner-up. The Little Elm Firefighters Association took home the winning prize, beating the Little Elm Police Officers Association.

First Responders Cup 5.jpg

The Little Elm Police Officers Association celebrated after a teammate made a great play during the First Responders Cup on Saturday, March 25. 
First Responders Cup 6.jpg

Members of the Little Elm Police Officers Association celebrate while holding the runner-up trophy at the First Responders Cup on Saturday, March 25.
First Responders Cup 7.jpg

Organizers of the First Responders Cup presented Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious with a cricket bat after the game on Saturday, March 25.
First Responders Cup 8.jpg

Councilmember Tony Singh shows members of the community and local firefighters how the game of cricket works during halftime at the First Responders Cup on Saturday, March 25.
First Responders Cup 9.jpg

A team member on the Little Elm Firefighters Association hits the ball during the First Responders Cup on Saturday, March 25.
First Responders Cup 10.jpg

Employees of the Little Elm Fire Department practice their cricket skills during halftime at the First Responders Cup on Saturday, March 25.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

