Little Elm police and fire associations go head-to-head in cricket match to raise funds for local departments

The Little Elm Firefighters Association takes home the winning trophy at the First Responders Cup on Saturday, March 25. The First Responders Cup was a cricket match to help raise funds for the local police and fire associations.
The Little Elm community gathered for the First Responders Cup on Saturday, March 25, which was a cricket match benefitting the Little Elm Police Officers Association and the Little Em Firefighters Association.
The Little Elm Cricket Association Cricket for Cause League and the Fields Manager raised $400 for the winners of the cricket match and $300 for runner-up. The Little Elm Firefighters Association took home the winning prize, beating the Little Elm Police Officers Association.
The cricket match was also a one year celebration for having the Little Elm Cricket Field behind Brent Elementary.
“I’ve wanted to have this thing [cricket match] for a long time and I was talking to my wife one day and she said ‘You manage the cricket league, so why don’t you get the team to play on behalf of the police and fire associations,’” Councilmember Tony Singh said after the match. “That’s a great idea, but if you don’t have a team to execute it, then there’s all this trouble.”
Luckily, Singh had an entire council, town staff, mayor, school, and community support behind his effort to make the cricket match a reality. After the match, Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious presented Singh and his partners with a challenge coin from the mayor’s office.
“You’ve heard everybody say the words community, unity, engagement, and this is what this is all about,” Mayor Cornelious said. “What I want to do is present Tony and the board with a challenge coin from the mayor’s office and my challenge is exactly surrounding what you guys do and it's all about building unity. You guys showed a really good exerted effort to do that, so I just want to commend you guys with our challenge coin from my office.”
While Singh and the board received a challenge coin from the mayor’s office, they presented the mayor with a cricket bat with the hopes that he would play in the match next year. Singh said that he and the board are hoping to make the First Responders Cup an annual event in Little Elm.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
