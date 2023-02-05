The Little Elm Police Department has announced murder charges against two suspects in connection with the death of a 19-year-old resident.
According to a series of statements from the police department, officers responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail at approximately 1 p.m. Feb. 3. Officers cleared the scene at 5:30 p.m.
At the time, the department reported that a 19-year-old male subject had been wounded and transported to a local hospital.
In an 8:15 p.m. update, police said two suspects, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, were detained in "possible connection" with the incident. The two suspects are Collin County residents.
At 12:15 p.m. the next day, police announced that the victim, 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, had succumbed to his injuries the morning of Feb. 4.
"The charges against the two subjects in custody have been upgraded from aggravated assault to murder," the police department stated. "Out of respect for the victim's family, we ask the public to refrain from further inquiries. No additional information will be released at this time as this investigation is still ongoing."
The Dallas Morning News is reporting that Pleasant was a current student at Lone Star High School in Frisco.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.