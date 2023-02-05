police lights
File photo

The Little Elm Police Department has announced murder charges against two suspects in connection with the death of a 19-year-old resident. 

According to a series of statements from the police department, officers responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail at approximately 1 p.m. Feb. 3. Officers cleared the scene at 5:30 p.m. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

