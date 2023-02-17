police lights

A man was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping charge, Little Elm Police announced Thursday.  

On Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, Little Elm Police Department responded to a report of a critical missing 16-year-old female reported missing from her home in South Paloma Creek.

Little Elm PD.jpg

Richard S. Laird
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments