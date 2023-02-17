A man was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping charge, Little Elm Police announced Thursday.
On Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, Little Elm Police Department responded to a report of a critical missing 16-year-old female reported missing from her home in South Paloma Creek.
That evening, an extensive search was conducted, including foot patrols, vehicle grid searches, drones and tracking dogs.
The canines tracked the missing teen to a location not far from her residence, where they subsequently lost the scent of the teen, leading detectives to believe she got into a vehicle.
LEPD issued a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) bulletin to law enforcement agencies across the country, with the missing teen listed as a missing and endangered person.
Late in the evening of Feb. 13, LEPD detectives received a phone number that the missing juvenile had been communicating with up until she left the residence. Detectives identified a potential suspect and vehicle using multiple open-source information databases, cameras, and various investigative tools.
LEPD detectives identified the suspect as Richard S. Laird of San Antonio. Additionally, detectives learned Laird had communicated online with the juvenile before her disappearance.
Laird is a truck driver based out of southeast Dallas. Detectives went to this location and were able to locate a semi-truck operated by Laird and found the teen inside the truck’s cab. LEPD detectives and officers from the Dallas Police Department were assisting the victim when Laird returned to his vehicle.
Laird was taken into custody without incident.
Laird was taken to the Denton County Jail on the charge of aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set this morning at $500,000. Additionally, detectives have served nine additional warrants for the sexual assault of a child. As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, he has not been arraigned on these charges.
The juvenile was reunited with her family after being examined and medically cleared.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.