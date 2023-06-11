The Little Elm Public Library celebrated its 25th anniversary party on Saturday, June 10 and the celebration included hands-on activities, surprise guests, demonstrations, and more.
The library was founded in 1998 and its mission is to enrich the community through expanding access to innovation, information, ideas, and inspiration. Staff at the library are able to achieve this through offering the community several different services whether it’s meeting one-on-one with a librarian or using the facility’s makerspace.
“The community and library have changed so much in the last 25 years and we are excited to grow with the community,” said Rachel Hadidi, Managing Director of Library Services. “Little Elm Public Library is excited to meet new people through outreach and community events and providing relevant classes that are reflective of the growing community.”
The library offers classes for residents of all ages from storytimes for the children to adulting classes with local community partners. The library thrives on small business and Hadidi said that she hopes that the library can continue to support the development of small businesses through resources like PlanBuilder to create business plans and offer the community classes that are relevant to their needs.
“Little Elm Public Library is here to support the community from finding a new favorite book, to helping a new business, to offering art classes like make your own gnome or tulip flowers — we can’t wait to help you,” Hadidi said.
One of Hadidi’s personal favorite memories from working at the library was when the library had a float in the annual Town of Little Elm’s Christmas Parade. She said it was a great way to meet the community and loved hearing from attendees and seeing children’s faces light up when they realized it was a library truck.
Kelley Anderson, a library technician at the Little Elm Public Library, shared that being on staff means watching the library grow and develop along with the test of the town.
“I was here when half the buildings and businesses were not here and the library was only one room,” Anderson said.
Demi Garibay, circulation supervisor at the library, said that celebrating 25 years is such an honor.
“I was here when we had the 20th anniversary, so seeing how much the library has changed since then is amazing,” Garibay said. “I would have to say my favorite memory of working at the Little Elm Public Library would be all the staff parties we have had. We have had birthday parties, graduation parties, and going away parties, and at every one of them, there have been great memories made.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
