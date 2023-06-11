The Little Elm Public Library celebrated its 25th anniversary party on Saturday, June 10 and the celebration included hands-on activities, surprise guests, demonstrations, and more.

The library was founded in 1998 and its mission is to enrich the community through expanding access to innovation, information, ideas, and inspiration. Staff at the library are able to achieve this through offering the community several different services whether it’s meeting one-on-one with a librarian or using the facility’s makerspace.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

