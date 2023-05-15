Demi Garibay has served as the Little Elm Public Library’s circulation supervisor for a little over a year, dedicating her time to helping volunteers, inter-library loans, working the front desk, and much more. In her free time, Garibay enjoys spending time at Little Elm Park, reading, spending time with family, or attending concerts.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I originally grew up in Grand Prairie, but moved to the Aubrey area when I was about 9 years old and have lived here ever since. I attended the University of North Texas where I graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Human Development and Family Science. I started working at the Little Elm Public Library in 2017 as a part-time library shelver, before working my way up to the position of a library page. In April of 2022 I was hired full-time as the library circulation supervisor. I have a huge love for animals and am the proud owner of three precious leopard geckos and a chihuahua named Scrappy.
What do you do in your role as Library Circulation Supervisor for Little Elm Public Library?
As a Library Circulation Supervisor, I have many roles. I am the volunteer coordinator so I help our volunteers create their accounts, schedule them and help report their hours to the schools or programs they are earning the hours for. I’m in charge of inter-library loans which is a system we use to help our patrons get an item from another library that we might not carry. Some other things that I do are create our weekly desk schedules, repair broken books, and work the front desk. My top role of course though is being the supervisor of my wonderful team of part-timers.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part about my job is working with my co-workers. I have been lucky enough to work with some amazing people, some that I can even call friends. They are such a unique bunch of people and I love how fun they make this job.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
My favorite place to spend time in Little Elm is the Little Elm Park! It is a great place to spend time with my family on the beach, have a picnic in the park area and have some fun in the sun.
What are you passionate about?
Books of course! I basically have my own library at home with over 500 books. I love reading them, but most of all collecting special editions of my favorite books.
Who or what inspires you?
This is the easiest question to answer. My parents are the biggest inspirations in my life. They have cheered me on even when I didn’t have that sort of faith in myself. I wouldn’t be who or where I am today without their love and support. I love them both very much!
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time I love spending time with my family and boyfriend, reading young adult fiction or manga, and attending musicals and concerts.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
Growing up I always had a love for books, but working in a library never really crossed my mind as a career path. It wasn’t until I was actually working in one that I knew that this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life. Each day of this job is never the same, whether it’s learning something new, facing new challenges or even meeting new and interesting people. This job always keeps me on my toes and I hope it continues to do so through my future career.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
When I came into this position, there was a lot I had to learn with little instruction. I hope that I am able to ease that burden for the person who will get this job after me by creating a more structurally sound position. That way they have more time to focus on the bigger details of their job and not the smaller ones.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
Getting a library card at the Little Elm Public Library is free! So, stop on by and sign up for a card as well as attend some of our free family-friendly programs coming up during the summer time! We will also be celebrating the Little Elm Public Library’s 25th anniversary on June 10th 2023 and everybody is welcome to come and join the fun!
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.