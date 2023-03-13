Lakeside profile 312.jpeg
Courtesy of Lee Burton

Lee Burton is a native Texan and spends her time caring for her grandchildren while keeping the community in Little Elm clean. Burton loves getting to know people and has a passion for recycling and gardening, where she finds beauty and joy in growing flowers and vegetables.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments