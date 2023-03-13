Lee Burton is a native Texan and spends her time caring for her grandchildren while keeping the community in Little Elm clean. Burton loves getting to know people and has a passion for recycling and gardening, where she finds beauty and joy in growing flowers and vegetables.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am a native Texan, which is not too common in this area. I was born and raised in a part of Dallas known as Oak Cliff. It was a wonderful time to live there in the 1950s and 1960s. My husband and I just moved to Little Elm a little over three years ago. We moved from Duncanville, Texas, to be closer to our daughter and her husband when she was pregnant with her first of her two daughters. I help care for my granddaughters while mom and dad work.
What are some ways that you are involved in the community?
My husband and I have always been very active in our communities, politically and through public service. We were part of the Lions Club in Duncanville and helped produce the Smokin' Blues and BBQ Festivals as huge charity events to fund the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville. We are also very involved with our church. I served on the Keep Duncanville Beautiful board for five years. I wanted to serve in the same capacity here in Little Elm and had the opportunity last year. Volunteering is a great way to meet new people. I like feeling like I'm giving back to the area that I call home.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
With two young granddaughters, naturally we spend a lot of time in the many beautiful parks here in Little Elm. Those are the hotspots for us. We love Beard and Lakeside parks and of course the splash water pads. There is so much to see and do for children and families. We also have enjoyed The Cove and the Tinman Social with them.
What is your favorite part about volunteering in the community?
I love getting to know people, making new friends, and serving with them. I also have a passion for recycling and keeping our area clean and safe for everyone. I also consider myself to be a pretty good gardener, I see beauty and find joy in growing beautiful flowers and vegetables.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Mostly I love spending time with my family. I have five grandchildren and we try to attend all their school activities. The last couple of years we have had so much fun attending swim meets with our oldest grandson. He is now serving a mission for our church in Yakima, Washington. Our next grandson has been very busy with marching, and performance, band, and the same is true for our granddaughter. Both are very good artists playing the sax and clarinet.
Who or what inspires?
I'd have to say I'm inspired by Christ-like people that love others and love to serve their neighbors. I try to be like that in my daily life. I have numerous friends that bring me so much joy and I want to be that inspiration to others.
What are you passionate about?
I'm passionate about life and making sure I tell the people I love that I love them. The last couple of years have taught me that family and friends are not guaranteed forever. Life changes in the blink of an eye.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
Hopefully my legacy will be that I loved and cared deeply for my family and friends. After serving as my daughter's Girl Scout leader for eight years, and preaching about leaving our spaces better than when we found it, I would hope that my service to the community will reflect that.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to get involved in the community?
There are so many different ways to give service. There are numerous town boards and commissions that always seem to have opportunities to serve. The Town of Little Elm offers a Citizen's Government Academy that anyone can register to attend. This program exposes the attendees to every facet of how the town works and how you as a citizen can help make our town even better. Our town is going to continue to grow, and we all need to be prepared to be ready to welcome all of our new citizens.
Please share anything else that you think would be helpful for our readers to know!
My opinion has always been to strive to be a part of the community where I have lived, to be someone who gives their time to be a part of the community and not just a consumer of the community.
