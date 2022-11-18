The Little Elm Rotary Club recently celebrated their five-year anniversary, allowing members to reminisce on the way the club has helped benefit the local community and hopes for the future.
The Little Elm Rotary Club started with the disbandment of Little Elm Lions Club in 2016 and several members of the Lions Club wanted to keep the organization going and started the Little Elm Rotary Club. Claudia Fields was one of the first members of the Little Elm Rotary Club and the first President.
“Little Elm was really growing quickly and there was a need for a service organization in town and with the Lions gone, there wasn’t one any longer,” Fields said. “I’ve been in rotary since 1991 and so I really wanted a chapter here.”
Fields was a part of The Colony Rotary Club for about seven years before they were disbanded. During COVID, the Little Elm Rotary Club dwindled in size, but the current President, Kelli McCamy, has been working hard to get membership back up.
“Growth means that we can do more in the community,” McCamy said. “So my goal, personally, is to never let money be an issue on determining who we can help or what we can do. The bigger (the club is), the less the cost is an issue because I don't want to ever turn a senior family down or any kind of a family in need just because it’s not in our budget. The more we can grow, the bigger our budget for impacting the community becomes.”
The club currently has 22 members and is mostly focused on projects in the local community. One of Fields’ fondest memories of helping someone through the Rotary Club was when she was helping a veteran who did not have hot water for more than six months.
“The Rotary Club agreed to help put a propane hot water heater in his mobile home,” Fields said. “We were able to buy that from a company in Fort Worth that one of our members had a relationship with and then we put a message out on Ladies of Little Elm asking for a plumber who might be willing to donate his services to install the hot water heater and we had four different women respond that their husband would do it at no charge. It's amazing how giving the community is, all you have to do is ask for something and you almost always get at least one, but many times more than one person who says ‘I can do it, just let me know.’"
Within a few days, the veteran had hot water again for the first time in six months. This is only one of several service opportunities that the Little Elm Rotary Club does for the community.
“We really like doing local service projects,” Fields said. “We like helping single moms or dads who own their home that they need something done that they can't afford to pay for. That kind of thing. Or a veteran who can't afford to pay for something like the gentleman that we got the hot water heater for. We like that there are lots of worldwide and nationwide and statewide service projects that we could be involved in with Rotary, but our group has always just really enjoyed doing things right here in our community.”
The Little Elm Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Flix Brewhouse in Frisco and Fields and McCamy encourage anyone who is interested to come and join them.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
