Little Elm Rotary.jpeg

Little Elm Rotary Club members celebrate their 5th anniversary of the chapter with a ribbon cutting with the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce.

 Courtesy of Little Elm Rotary Club’s Facebook

The Little Elm Rotary Club recently celebrated their five-year anniversary, allowing members to reminisce on the way the club has helped benefit the local community and hopes for the future.

The Little Elm Rotary Club started with the disbandment of Little Elm Lions Club in 2016 and several members of the Lions Club wanted to keep the organization going and started the Little Elm Rotary Club. Claudia Fields was one of the first members of the Little Elm Rotary Club and the first President.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments