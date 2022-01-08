In its 2021 strategic report, the town of Little Elm reported the following town-wide stats:
- 29,701 building inspections conducted
- More than 10,000 development reviews and inspections
- 5,193 calls dispatched to the Little Elm Fire Department, with an average response time of five minutes, 59 seconds
- 2,752 commercial permits issued
- 1,250 home permits issued
- 1,146 certificates of occupancy for new homes issued
Fingerprinting suspended
The Little Elm Police Department announced on Friday that it is indefinitely suspending its fingerprinting services until further notice as a precaution against COVID-19’s Omicron variant.
Board members sought
The town of Little Elm is seeking volunteers to sign up for its Board of Adjustment, the advisory body that is delegated the task of hearing zoning appeals and making decisions on requests for variances and ordinance exceptions.
Applications will be accepted online through Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. To apply, go to t.ly/qGtn.
Town wins award
The Government Finance Officers Association awarded the town of Little Elm a “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” award for its 2019-20 fiscal year Comprehensive Financial Report, the town announced in its December executive report.
