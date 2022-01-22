Little Elm roundup 012222

Little Elm ISD President David Montemayor and Superintendent Daniel Gallagher, pictured in file photos. The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees will consider academic calendar drafts on Monday.

 Garrett Gravley / staff photo

The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees will vote on an academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year in its upcoming meeting on Monday.

In anticipation for the meeting, the district promoted an online survey requesting community input on two proposed calendars. The survey closed on Wednesday.

Unemployment declines

The unemployment rate in Little Elm declined by 0.3% from November to December, Friday data from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed.

According to the data, Little Elm’s unemployed workforce participants decreased by 106 people as Frisco’s decreased by 375, and The Colony’s by four. Conversely, Little Elm’s civilian labor force decreased by 94 people.

The statewide unemployment rate in Texas declined by 0.2%, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Dallas-Plano-Irving metropolitan division reported a decrease by 0.3%.

Battle of the Badges

The Little Elm Police Department and Little Elm Fire Department will participate in a blood drive described as a “friendly competition among first responders” on Feb. 18. Dubbed the “Little Elm Battle of the Badges,” both agencies will compete with one another to see who can recruit the highest amount of blood donors.

The event will take place at The Rec at Lakefront’s second floor. Potential donors can register online via Carter BloodCare at t.ly/L9QP.

Mayor pro tem appointed

In its Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm Town Council voted to reappoint Councilman Neil Blais to his seat as mayor pro tem. Blais will continue serving this term until after the town’s May 2022 election.

