On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation closed certain lanes of U.S. Highway 380 in all directions from Fishtrap Road to Providence Boulevard. The closures continued through Saturday.
This was done pursuant to a planned expansion and renovation of the highway, which has been the subject of town council deliberation. The project is expected to be complete in 2025.
Opioid resolution approved
In its Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm Town Council approved a resolution accepting an opioid abatement settlement from Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva Pharmaceuticals, the world’s largest manufacturer of generic medications.
Teva reached the proposed settlement amid allegations that it fueled the ongoing opioid epidemic.
“Swim, Surf and Slide”
Registration is now open for the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce’s “Mother Son Swim, Surf and Slide” event.
The event will take place on March 19 at The Cove at the Lakefront.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.