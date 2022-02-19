LE roundup 02192022
On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation closed certain lanes of U.S. Highway 380 in all directions from Fishtrap Road to Providence Boulevard.  The closures continued through Saturday.

This was done pursuant to a planned expansion and renovation of the highway, which has been the subject of town council deliberation. The project is expected to be complete in 2025.

Opioid resolution approved

In its Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm Town Council approved a resolution accepting an opioid abatement settlement from Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva Pharmaceuticals, the world’s largest manufacturer of generic medications.

Teva reached the proposed settlement amid allegations that it fueled the ongoing opioid epidemic.

“Swim, Surf and Slide”

Registration is now open for the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce’s “Mother Son Swim, Surf and Slide” event.

The event will take place on March 19 at The Cove at the Lakefront.

