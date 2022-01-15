Little Elm ISD teachers received over $39,000 in grants last week as part of the Innovative Teaching Grant.
The honorees include 21 teachers from eight Little Elm ISD schools.
Interlocal agreement vote forthcoming
In its upcoming Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm Town Council will consider an interlocal agreement between Little Elm and the city of Pilot Point that, if enacted, would allow the latter city to send suspects arrested on Class C misdemeanor charges to Little Elm’s town jail.
Under this arrangement, the town of Little Elm would receive $50 for the first 24 hours per prisoner, then receive an additional $25 per day per prisoner whose stay exceeds that window.
LEHS credit union opening
A Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) branch in Little Elm High School will open in February, with students undergoing training for the remainder of January, Little Elm ISD announced on Wednesday.
The installation of the school’s CUTX branch is part of a program designed to help students learn about finance. Once opened, the credit union will be run by the program’s enrolled students.
