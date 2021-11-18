Little Elm ISD’s inaugural 633 Run raised over $15,000 for the Jerry R. Walker Scholarship Fund and the Little Elm Education Foundation, district spokesperson Cecelia Jones announced in a Monday presentation to the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees.
The charity run took place on Oct. 16 in honor of Little Elm police officer Jerry R. Walker, who was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 17, 2017.
Emergency services contract renewed
In its Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm Town Council renewed an interlocal agreement authorizing the town to provide emergency fire and medical services to unincorporated areas of Denton County. According to city documents, Denton County will pay the town of Little Elm $242,000 for ambulance and fire services in towns such as Lakewood Village, Providence Village and Cross Roads.
CDC seeking board members
The Little Elm Community Development Corporation (CDC) is looking to fill four out of eight vacancies. The vacancies happened in late October as the terms of board members Steve Petrasic, Jan Eaken, Steve McGee and Jennifer Ward expired.
The application deadline for these vacancies is Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. City officials did not clarify if the vacancies would be filled before CDC’s next meeting on Jan. 12.
