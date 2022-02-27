Little Elm Parks and Recreation will be cohosting the annual Big Easy in Little Elm event on Saturday at Little Elm Park.
The event, slated for the weekend after Mardi Gras, will include a crawfish boil, award proceeding for “best dressed” and 5k and 10k runs.
Ballot drawing
A name drawing will take place that will determine the order in which candidates running in Little Elm’s 2022 general election will be presented on the ballot.
The drawing for the Little Elm Town Council races will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Little Elm Town Council chambers, while the drawing for the Little Elm ISD races will take place on Monday at 9 a.m. in the Zellars Center for Learning and Leadership.
P&Z removals/appointments
In its Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees will vote to appoint or reappoint new and incumbent members of the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission.
Commissioners Brent Hagenbuch (Place 1) and Brian Rawlins (Place 2) will be stepping down from the post, while Commissioners Brent Thibeaux (Place 4), Michael Bell (Place 5) and Ron Trees (Place 6) will be considered for reappointment.
The Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission recommended replacing Hagenbuch and Rawlins with Tom Ocelli and Danny Weakley, respectively.
Virtual absence form
Little Elm ISD is rolling out a new online form to give students and parents a more streamlined way to report absences.
This form gives students the option to upload pictures of a doctor’s note or any other relevant documentation.
The link can be accessed at t.ly/YlGK.
