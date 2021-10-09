Little Elm ISD announced in a Friday press release that it used a $225,000 grant from the Texas Education Agency to partner with Education Elements, an online education portal that provides “blended learning,” a model which combines virtual and in-person learning.
A video giving more information on this learning model can be found online at https://youtu.be/8bFu4YH8fR8.
ICU occupancy reported
According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, emergency rooms near Little Elm reported ICU occupancy rates exceeding 90% from Sept. 24-30.
In this interim, Texas Health Hospital Frisco reported 95% occupancy while Baylor Scott & White Centennial in Frisco reported 99%. Texas Health Presbyterian Denton and Medical City Denton respectively reported occupancies of 98% and 99%.
Data for Baylor Scott & White in Aubrey and Baylor Medical Center in Frisco were redacted.
Calls for service
According to data released Friday morning by the town of Little Elm, the Little Elm Police Department received 4,555 calls for service in September, while the Little Elm Fire Department received 451.
Drug Take-Back Day
The Little Elm Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency in hosting a “DEA National Drug Take-Back Day” on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the Little Elm Public Safety Building on Eldorado Parkway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.