At Tuesday’s Council meeting, the town of Little Elm recognized October as Hindu Heritage Month. Councilman Tony Singh accepted the proclamation from Mayor Curtis J. Cornelious.
Police respond to alleged threat
The Little Elm Police Department announced that its first responders were dispatched to Denton ISD’s Braswell High School in Aubrey Friday morning after a student allegedly made a terroristic threat.
“Upon investigation, investigators determined the threat to be non-credible,” police said, adding that the 14-year-old suspect was brought into police custody on one count of making a terroristic threat.
A spokesperson with the Little Elm Police Department could not immediately be reached for further comment.
Canned food drive
A canned food drive benefiting the Little Elm Area Food Bank is happening through Friday. Dubbed the “One Hand Canned Food Drive,” the event is being organized by Little Elm ISD in efforts to combat local food insecurity.
More information, including a list of requested items, can be found online at www.littleelmisd.net/fooddrive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.