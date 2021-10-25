Little Elm roundup 10.22

Councilman Tony Singh and Mayor Curtis Cornelious, pictured in the Little Elm Town Council chambers Tuesday

 Courtesy of Town of Little Elm / Facebook

At Tuesday’s Council meeting, the town of Little Elm recognized October as Hindu Heritage Month. Councilman Tony Singh accepted the proclamation from Mayor Curtis J. Cornelious.

Police respond to alleged threat

The Little Elm Police Department announced that its first responders were dispatched to Denton ISD’s Braswell High School in Aubrey Friday morning after a student allegedly made a terroristic threat.

“Upon investigation, investigators determined the threat to be non-credible,” police said, adding that the 14-year-old suspect was brought into police custody on one count of making a terroristic threat.

A spokesperson with the Little Elm Police Department could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Canned food drive

A canned food drive benefiting the Little Elm Area Food Bank is happening through Friday. Dubbed the “One Hand Canned Food Drive,” the event is being organized by Little Elm ISD in efforts to combat local food insecurity.

More information, including a list of requested items, can be found online at www.littleelmisd.net/fooddrive.

