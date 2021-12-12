The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Little Elm has seen a decline from October to November, data from Denton County Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard revealed.
There were 295 active cases on Dec. 1, a number exceeded by Nov. 1’s count of 579. The numbers of COVID-19 reports from symptom onsets have also declined, as 253 new cases were reported in October while 143 were reported in November.
No COVID-19 deaths were reported in this interim. Since March 2020, 16 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Little Elm.
U.S. 380 update
The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) overhaul project of U.S. 380 is scheduled to start in January and run through 2025, the town of Little Elm announced on Monday in its November executive report.
This news comes one week after TxDOT organized a series of open house meetings with stakeholder communities such as Little Elm who would be directly affected by development efforts along the state highway.
According to the report, the project will expand U.S. 380’s lane stretch along U.S. 377, add more lighting to the thoroughfare and more. The project has an estimated cost of over $140 million.
Single-family zoning
In its upcoming Thursday meeting, the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission will vote on a request to rezone approximately 10 acres of land, where developers are looking to establish a single-family housing district directly west of FM 2931 and north of University Boulevard.
According to city documents, the proposed project will consist of 45 single-family housing units.
Grant funding approved
In its Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm Town Council approved a resolution accepting grant funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
This resolution specifically authorized the acceptance of $28,500 for the purchase of night vision devices to be used by the Little Elm Police Department’s SWAT unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.