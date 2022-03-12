LE roundup 03122022
File photo

COVID-19 cases in Little Elm dropped sharply from January to February, data from Denton County Public Health found.

While January saw 2,563 infections amid the global onslaught of the Omicron variant, February only saw 192 cases in the town reported. Still, three COVID-19 deaths were reported in the town since January, with two of those deaths taking place from February to March.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that Denton County’s average daily cases count declined by 71%, one of the steepest declines among all of Texas’s 254 counties.

Unemployment increases

Little Elm’s unemployment rate increased from 3.2% to 3.5% between December 2021 and January 2022, Friday data from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed.

While Little Elm’s civilian labor force increased in size by 106 people, its unemployed population increased by 109.

Fire station #4 status

A fourth fire station planned for construction in Spiritas Ranch is anticipated to complete its request for qualifications phase this month. Once this phase is completed, town staff will hire a consultant to do a feasibility study on the project.  

Mother/Son Swim, Surf and Slide

The Little Elm Chamber of Commerce will host its “Mother and Son Swim, Surf and Slide” event on Saturday.

The event will take place at The Cove at The Lakefront from 7-9 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments