On Wednesday, the Little Elm Fire Department gave an update on the humanitarian response it is giving to victims of Hurricane Ida.
“We still have our Little Elm firefighters deployed in South Louisiana,” the department said in a social media post. “Our guys have been assigned to a damaged fire station at an airport. They found the flag under the rubble and have it proudly raised on the pole. They said it will be raised and lowered daily as long as they are there.”
In the wake of the Category 4 hurricane, which dissipated on Sept. 4, Little Elm Fire Department sent four of its personnel to Louisiana as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.
Gwyn named UNT coach
Former Little Elm High School (LEHS) coach Jason Gwyn has been hired as an assistant coach for the University of North Texas’s softball team, the university announced in a press release Friday.
"I'm extremely excited to be given the opportunity to join this great staff," Gwyn said in the statement.
Gwyn served as the head coach for LEHS’s softball team from the beginning of the 2016-17 school year to the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Carnival coming to town
The town of Little Elm is hosting its annual Autumn Fest at Little Elm Park from Thursday to next Sunday. Amenities offered by the event include a carnival and live music.
Traffic delays along Eldorado Parkway can be expected over the duration of the event.
