Little Elm roundup 02122022

Little Elm High School’s Credit Union of Texas branch is now open to the public.

 Courtesy of Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher / Facebook

Last week, Little Elm High School’s Credit Union of Texas branch opened to the public. Also known as the “SMART Branch,” the student-run credit union location was created with an expressed purpose of helping students learn financial literacy and banking skills while equipping them with real-world experience.

Spiritas development considered

On Tuesday, the Little Elm Town Council will consider a rezoning request for a 38-acre plat of the Spiritas Ranch development. Currently zoned as agricultural and light commercial, this request seeks to rezone the plat so it can accommodate 146 single-family residential units in a future “Spiritas East” extension.

The rezoning request was unanimously recommended by the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission in a Jan. 20 meeting.

Mayor’s Fitness Challenge

The 2022 installment of the Little Elm Mayor’s Fitness Challenge will take place from March 19 to April 29. Since 2015, the six-week program has helped residents assess their fitness and weight loss goals and work toward them.

Registration is $30 for individuals and $70 for families of up to six.

