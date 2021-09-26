Little Elm ISD is hosting its Homecoming 2021 parade Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Because the event will start at Little Elm High School and end at Lobo Stadium, it is expected to affect traffic along Walker Lane, Hart Road, Eldorado Parkway and Lobo Lane.
Town loses eight acres
In its Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm Town Council voted in favor of a boundary agreement between Little Elm and Providence Village.
Under this agreement, Little Elm effectively lost more than eight acres of land along the intersection of Fishtrap Road and Brewer Road.
Census data released
A new batch of Census data shows that Little Elm’s 2020 population is 46,453. The population in the 2010 Census was 25,898 while the 2000 Census was 3,646.
The town’s population increased by nearly 46% between 2010 and 2020, whereas it increased by 610% between 2000 and 2010.
Little Elm Animal Shelter construction
The Little Elm Animal Shelter underwent construction on its shelter floor through Friday, which consequently limited its capacity to admit stray animals and surrenders.
