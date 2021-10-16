According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, emergency rooms near Little Elm reported different ICU occupancy rates from Oct. 1-7 than those from Sept. 24-30.
Baylor Scott & White Centennial in Frisco, which reported 99% in the latter week, is now reporting 100% occupancy for the current week. Conversely, Texas Health Hospital Frisco is reporting 90% this week compared to last week’s 95%.
Texas Health Presbyterian Denton and Medical City Denton respectively reported occupancies of 100% and 96%, a change from last week’s respective reports of 98% and 99%.
Pedestrian struck
A pedestrian sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson with the town of Little Elm confirmed Friday.
The incident took place on Hart Road, in front of the Little Elm Athletic Complex.
Crowdsourcing names
Little Elm ISD is inviting community input for the names of two future facilities.
Per the district, Lakeside Middle School will be converted into an administrative building, while the Zellars Center for Learning and Leadership will be renovated and turned into an “Early Childhood Center.”
Recommendations for the names of these facilities will be considered by the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees in a Nov. 15 meeting. Until then, residents have until Nov. 12 to submit recommendations, which can be done online at tinyurl.com/5at9jwxz.
Magic of Lights returns
The town of Little Elm’s annual Magic of Lights drive-thru Christmas event is slated to take place on Nov. 20 and run through Jan. 2, with tickets going on sale on Friday.
The Little Elm Town Council will discuss the event in a workshop meeting on Tuesday and vote on a media promotion agreement for it with iHeartMedia.
Early voting on Monday
Early voting for the Little Elm Town Council election and the concurrent state election will be available to residents on Monday and will continue to be offered through Oct. 29. Election Day is on Nov. 2.
For more information, including polling locations and sample ballots, go to www.votedenton.gov.
Splash Pad closed
The Splash Pad in McCord Park closed for the season on Tuesday and will remain closed until spring.
