The Little Elm Fire Department was awarded a Class 1 rating by the Insurance Services Office’s Public Protection Classification Program.
“This rating is so important because it can affect the price of personal or commercial property insurance,” the department said on Monday. “With the Class 1 rating, residents and businesses get lower insurance rates in the Town of Little Elm.”
Little Elm is now one of 411 communities in the country to receive this classification.
Little Elm alerts
The town of Little Elm will premiere a new emergency alert system dubbed “Little Elm Alerts.”
“This system provides a way to keep residents and other stakeholders informed regarding emergencies, such as severe weather and public safety concerns,” the town said in a statement on Friday. “The system sends sensitive messages wherever you specify, such as your home phone, mobile or business phones, email, and text message.”
The system will launch on Dec. 1. More information can be found online at t.ly/2tjy.
Tree lighting parade
Little Elm Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual parade and tree lighting on Dec. 4.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and travel from Main Street to Little Elm Park, where the tree lighting ceremony will take place following the march.
This event is expected to impact traffic in surrounding areas.
