LE roundup 03202022

Credit Union of Texas’s SMART Branch location at Little Elm High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

 Courtesy of Little Elm ISD / Facebook

While it has been in full operation for over a month, Little Elm High School’s Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) SMART Branch held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

According to district spokesperson Cecelia Jones, this is the second CUTX branch to be located in a high school and the first to be run by students.

Battle of the Badges

The Little Elm Police Department and Little Elm Fire Department participated in a blood drive described as a “friendly competition among first responders” on Feb. 18. When the competition came, both agencies reached a tie.

As a result, a tiebreaker event will take place on July 28.

Dubbed the “Little Elm Battle of the Badges,” both agencies competed with one another to see who can recruit the highest amount of blood donors.

Mayor’s Fitness Challenge

The 2022 installment of the Little Elm Mayor’s Fitness Challenge kicked off on Saturday and will continue through April 29. Since 2015, the six-week program has helped residents assess their fitness and weight loss goals and work toward them.

Registration is $30 for individuals and $70 for families of up to six. More information can be found online at t.ly/gOQj.

Eggtastic Easter

Little Elm’s annual Easter egg hunt event is scheduled for April 9, the Saturday before Easter, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Little Elm Park.

The event will include bounce houses, kite flying, picture opportunities with the Easter Bunny and more, and will include 30,000 Easter eggs.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments