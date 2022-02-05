LE roundup 02042022

As of Friday, Little Elm ISD President David Montemayor is the only candidate who has filed for the district’s Place 7 in the 2022 election.

 Garrett Gravley / staff photo

The filing period for a place on the ballot for Little Elm ISD’s 2022 election is now open through Feb. 18.

As of Friday, the candidates who have filed are as follows:

  • David Montemayor (Incumbent, Place 7)
  • Ken Beber (Place 6)
  • Earl Ray Livingston, Jr. (Place 6)
  • Mary Watkins (Place 6)

COVID cases fluctuate

Denton County Public Health reported that 2,563 COVID cases in the month of January, with infections reaching their peak on Jan. 12 as 162 positive tests were reported.

January saw a total of 195 documented recoveries and a sharp increase in active cases. The town of Little Elm’s executive report noted that the town saw 3,411 active cases on Feb. 1 compared to 370 on Jan. 1.

One COVID-19 death was reported in the town that month.

A slice of NOLA

Little Elm Parks and Recreation will be cohosting the annual Big Easy in Little Elm event on March 5 at Little Elm Park.

The event, slated for the weekend after Mardi Gras, will include a crawfish boil, award proceeding for “best dressed” and 5k and 10k runs.

LINKS

Little Elm ISD 2022 election filing info/list of registered candidates

Big Easy in Little Elm

DCPH COVID-19 dashboard (scroll over "choose a geographical area" and select Little Elm)

