Little Elm’s annual Magic of Lights event will kick off on Saturday and run through Jan. 2.
The annual 1.25-mile drive-thru event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, go to magicoflights.com/events/littleelm/.
Facility names forthcoming
In its upcoming Monday meeting, the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees will vote on an action item authorizing name changes for two future facilities.
Per the district, Lakeside Middle School will be converted into an administrative building, while the Zellars Center for Learning and Leadership will be renovated and turned into an “Early Childhood Center.”
Name recommendations were crowdsourced by residents of the district.
Potential Spiritas Ranch continuation
The Little Elm Town Council will discuss and consider action on a continuation of the Spiritas Ranch development, a 545-acre single-family residential that, when first presented to council, was expected to bring 2,135 homes along the southeast intersection of FM 720 and US 380.
Planning documents state that plans have since been implemented to include an additional 146 lots and a park and trail system.
Sales tax update
Staff report
The town of Little Elm received a distribution for the month of October from the Texas Comptroller’s office in the amount of $918,639.92.
This sales tax distribution is for reported sales for the month of August. This is an increase of 14 percent or $114,508 from the August taxable sales last year. The FY 2021 budgeted sales tax revenue reflected a 3 percent increase over last year’s actuals/estimates. To date, the Town is over FY 2021 projected budgeted sales tax revenue by 15.61 percent.
Statewide, the Comptroller’s office reported that sales tax collections year to date are up by 20.1 percent for October 2021 sales tax revenue compared to October 2020 and year to date up by 13.9%.
